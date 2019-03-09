

Children under 12 can now ride GO Transit for free; a move Local MPPs believe will encourage families to travel and explore with their kids.



MPP's Andrea Khanjin and Doug Downey delivered the news on Saturday morning from the Allandale GO Station in Barrie, just in time for March Break.



“Not just on March Break. The kids get to ride the Go Train for free but all year 'round,” said Khanjin, “Many families have more than one child, and those costs add up.”



The move follows a pilot project where the free rides were tested out. There was increased ridership during the pilot, prompting the province to make the free rides for kids permanent.



“It's driving ridership up,” said Downey, “It's putting people on the trains with their kids, and it may be two parents and a child, but whatever combination, the revenue seemed to be going up, and that's why it was a successful pilot.”



The Ford Government believes the free rides will motivate families to explore the wide range of locations Go transit travels.



Families who frequent the transit system say the new initiative makes travelling more manageable and reduces the stress of finding parking.



“You know, being able to take the kids down to see the aquarium, being able to go see the baseball games. It's fantastic,” said father Matthew Varsava, “anything that makes it easier from that standpoint. It’s awesome to hear.”



Local MPPs hope the move will work in a reverse effect for people living outside Simcoe County.



“It's really exciting if they wanna go explore outside of Barrie, but it's also bringing families to Barrie, and bringing tourism to Barrie,” said Khanjin.



“If they're coming to explore a community, they're buying their coffee; they're buying their lunch, so those dollars they quadruple really quickly.”



Kids can also travel on the UP Express Trains and Toronto Transit free of charge.