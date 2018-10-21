More than fifty kids kicked off the Little Rocks curling season at the Stroud Arena in Innisfil.

Intended to introduce kids to the game, the program is gear to kids aged six to 11 and teaches kids how to slide, throw, sweep, and bring the rock to the house. Little Rocks curling coordinator Andrew Thompson says a big influence on for the kids for the sport is seeing it on T.V.

“I share a passion for it myself, I’m a semi-competitive curler,” says Thompson. “So if you love it, that joy will hopefully rub off on the kids. Certainly through the Olympics and watching it on television, it certainly gets a lot of the kids interested in it too, right.”

Little Rocks meets every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.