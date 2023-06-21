Kids can curl up with a good book and win prizes

Long summer days can be filled with activities, programs and reading challenges at the Barrie Public Library.

The TD Summer Reading Club is offered at more than 2,000 public libraries across Canada, celebrating Canadian authors, illustrators and stories and inspiring kids to explore the fun of reading in their way.

"Sometimes all it takes is that one special book to spark a love of reading in a child," said Serena McGovern, children's services librarian at the Barrie Public Library.

"That's what the Summer Reading Club is all about - encouraging kids to read for fun, on their own, which will hopefully turn into a lifelong love of books," said McGovern.

Kids aged three-to-12 can sign up to take part in the fun beginning July 3. They can participate from wherever summer takes them – going in person to the library to track their books and collect prizes or online through the Beanstack Tracker app. The app includes fun reading challenges and activities to earn badges.

"I love the Summer Reading Club. My grandma brings me to the library in the summer all the time and it's so much fun," said nine-year-old Klara Culp.

"Last year, I read 33 books, and I won a desk pet. I'm a better reader now, so hopefully, I can read way more books this summer," said Culp.

The Barrie Public Library will also host many exciting events, including escape rooms, painting parties, science experiments, game nights, and more.

It kicks off with a bike rodeo on Tues., July 4, at the Painswick location.

Barrie Public Library memberships are available for free to those who live, work, or study in Barrie, as well as residents of Oro-Medonte.