Key witness in Rob Sampson murder trial testifies about finding slain mother of 5's body

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

The Crown called its star witness Wednesday in the case against Rob Sampson, the Orillia man facing first-degree murder for the death of Tracy Reid, a 45-year-old mother of five whose body was found under bushes outside the motel where she lived in 2019.

The witness, whose identity CTV News will not share at this time, testified he found his friend Reid on July 19, 2019, face down on the ground outside the Silver Swan Villa Motel.

He told the court he initially thought it was someone drunk or passed out barefoot and half-naked.

He remembered her skin colour being grey, telling the court, "When I touched her, she didn't feel good at all," adding, "All I know is her legs were cold."

The witness said he sought help from a friend on the property, who called 911.

The witness testified his friend then rolled the body over, and that's when they realized it was Reid.

"She didn't look right," he said.

The court heard Reid's arms, legs and feet were grey, and her face looked bruised.

"I knew she had kids. She didn't deserve to be there," he said

The Crown played the 911 call for the Barrie courtroom, and the caller is heard saying, "Her face looks like it's been beat up. Oh my, I've never seen anything like it."

Weeks after Reid's body was discovered, the witness alleged Sampson, who police identified as a person of interest early in the investigation, showed up at his home and threatened him.

"He was banging on my window one night and told me I was the next one to go down."

He said Sampson shouted again along the lines of "He got rid of one, and I'd be the next one."

The witness testified he called the police to report the threats to investigators.

He says both he and Sampson then stayed away from one another.

Sampson was arrested five months after Reid's death and charged with murder.

The defence claims someone else is responsible for her death, and that Sampson is innocent.

The Crown's final question of the day for the witness was whether he killed Tracy Reid, to which he replied, "No, I did not."

The Crown's key witness is scheduled to retake the stand Thursday, with further cross-examination by the defence.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.