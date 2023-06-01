Keswick, Ont. man trades working for fishing rod after big lottery win
A father of two from Keswick, Ont., thought of taking some time off work after winning $5 million with the lottery but instead decided it was time to retire.
Murray Mainprize said playing the lottery is part of his Sunday routine, and he couldn't believe his luck when he saw the words 'Big Winner' while checking his Lotto 6/49 ticket.
The 62-year-old said he initially thought he won $5,000.
"Then I realized there were way too many zeroes. I was stunned and thought, 'Is this a dream?' I was floating on cloud nine," he said.
He won his fortune in the May 17 draw with the ticket he purchased at Shop Rite Convenience on Baseline Road in Sutton West.
He said he spent the Victoria Day long weekend celebrating with family.
"I don't know how to describe it. It's so surreal," he said.
Mainprize worked in the film industry and said while he will miss his crew, he looks forward to having more free time to do things like fishing.
Lotto 6/49 offers two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, and the Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw.
