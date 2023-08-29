Keswick, Ont., Instant Scrabble winner nets a big prize

A Keswick woman is $50,000 richer after her husband went fishing.

Lynda Zacharuk, of Keswick, said she has played Crossword and Scrabble for about five years.She won a prize on Instant Scrabble.

The mother and grandmother said she discovered her big win while her husband was out fishing.

"I was at home playing my ticket when I checked it on the app. I knew I won something, but I thought it was a mistake. After checking it again, I started screaming with joy," Zacharuk said.

"I texted my husband and kids right away. He came back to celebrate and congratulate me," she said.

Lynda plans to enjoy her win responsibly and share it with her family.

"It's pretty exciting. I always hoped for a big win but never expected it," she said.

At the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings, Zacharuk said, "I find entertainment value in the time it takes to play these tickets."

Instant Scrabble is available for $20; the top prize is $250,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.80.

The winning ticket was purchased at Norland Convenience on Monck Road in Norland.