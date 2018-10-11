

CTV Barrie





A 47-year-old Keswick man convicted of sexual interference involving a 12-year-old Bradford boy nearly three years ago will spend time behind bars.

South Simcoe Police was called to a home in Bradford in November 2015 for a report of a sexual assault.

The accused was arrested and later found guilty.

He was sentenced in a Newmarket court on Wednesday to 18 months in prison and three years’ probation with conditions.