Keswick man calls big lottery win a belated birthday gift

Barrie, Ont. -

A Keswick man calls his recent lottery win of $203,303.90 a belated birthday gift.

Robert Whitton says he bought his Lotto 6/49 ticket at the Pioneer Snack Express on The Queensway in Keswick after his birthday.

The 52-year-old married father said he had trouble convincing his son that his ticket was legit.

"I was checking some tickets while in my car, and I saw some numbers pop up, but I didn't have my glasses on," Whitton says. "I asked my son to check it on his phone. It took a bit of negotiation for him to believe it was real."

The Keswick man says he plans to put his winning towards paying off some bills and investing for his future.

He also plans to make some people close to him happy this holiday season.

"There's some room for treating some family members. I'll let them pick their own and make some wishes come true," he concludes.