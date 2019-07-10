

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police say they've arrested a fourth man in the alleged abduction of a Chinese student from Markham.

York Regional Police say they arrested 31-year-old Keswick resident Kyle Main on Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of Wanzhen Lu.

They allege Lu, 22, was in the underground parking lot of his condominium on March 23 when three men jumped out of a van, shocked him with a stun gun and forced him into the vehicle.

Lu was found three days later more than 150 kilometres from home when he stumbled onto a property in Gravenhurst asking for help.

Police say Main has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and breaching probation.

Police have already arrested three men -- Abdullahi Adan, 37, Hashim Abdullahi, 33, and Nathan Plater, 22 -- in the case and have a Canada-wide warrant out for the arrest of another man, Muzamil Addow, 28, of Toronto.