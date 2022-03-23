Keswick landscaper plans for his kid's future with lottery win

A landscaper from Keswick calls his $100,000 lottery win "life-changing."

Michael Drysdale matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order with the ticket he purchased at Keswick Variety Store on The Queensway.

"My wife was in shock," the 44-year-old said of his win in the Feb. 24 Daily Grand draw.

Drysdale is a regular lottery player, saying he always pays the extra dollar for Encore.

He said he checked his ticket on his phone using the OLG app and saw Big Winner.

"I stood up and put my hands on my head and said, 'Holy cow.'"

Drysdale has plans to invest in his children's future.

"There are no words," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

Encore can be played in conjunction with most lottery games.