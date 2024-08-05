Kempenfest wraps up

One of North America's largest outdoor craft shows came to a close on Monday, as Kempenfest delivered another weekend full of music, arts and food.

On the Main Stage, Sunday was headlined by Orillia's Parker Graye, 2023 BC Country Music Association (BCCMA) award-winner Teigen Gayse, and 2022 BCCMA award-winner Tyler Joe Miller.

"It was so much fun. It was such a great crowd," said Gayse in an interview with CTV News before boarding her flight back home. "[Kempenfest] was so well put together. And it was such a beautiful day. And yeah, it was, it was awesome."

The four-day concluded on Monday with The Faculty, a Barrie-based band, and The Carpet Frogs, a long-time Kempenfest performer.

"It's been probably about eight years since we've done it, so it's good to be back," said Nick Sinopoli, the lead singer of The Carpet Frogs and a resident of Wasaga Beach. "Barrie's one of the first places that embraced the band about 30 years ago."

For The Faculty, it was their first performance at Kempenfest.

"Having been from here, having spent a lot of time here on these stages and now getting to be here with a new lineup of people, it's really neat," said Jesse Muldoon, The Faculty's lead singer.

Kempenfest organizers say they are happy to see the show's growth each year.

"Love to see our hotels full, love to see the economic impact," said Paul Markle, Kempenfest vice-chair and executive director of Barrie's Chamber of Commerce. "It just makes our region that much better."

Kempenfest organizers hope attendees can fill out a survey on their website for feedback they can use for next year's show.

The region's summer festival schedule continues with Boots and Hearts at Burl's Creek Event Grounds next weekend.