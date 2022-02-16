Kempenfest will return to celebrate its 50th year this summer

Kempenfest, North America's largest outdoor arts and crafts festival, will return this summer after a two-year pandemic-driven hiatus.

The Kempenfest committee posted on social media that the festival would be back with vendors, exhibitors, performers, plus the midway from July 29 to Aug. 1.

This summer marks the 50th year for the event that brings thousands to Barrie's waterfront.

The popular festival brings around $12 million to the local economy and supports multiple community charities.

The committee said it would be working with health officials to ensure the festival is safe for all involved.