Kempenfest's return a huge economic boom for Barrie

After two years of cancellations, Kempenfest has returned to Barrie's waterfront for its 50th year (Ian Duffy / CTV News). After two years of cancellations, Kempenfest has returned to Barrie's waterfront for its 50th year (Ian Duffy / CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver