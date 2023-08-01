Kempenfest celebrates 51 years on Barrie's waterfront

Barrie's Kempenfest is celebrating its 51 anniversary on Aug. 4 – 7.

Sprawled across more than two kilometres of Barrie's waterfront, the annual event features more than 350 artisans and craft vendors, a midway, and two stages of live music.

In addition to buskers and more than 25 food stands, there will be face painters and a youth village.

Kempenfest 2023 Concert Headliners Series features Finger 11 on Friday night, Tom Cochrane on Saturday, Jaden Eagleson on Sunday and Margaritaville Party at noon on Monday.