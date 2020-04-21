BARRIE -- COVID-19 has forced the closure of all fitness classes, gyms and studios, leaving businesses looking for ways to keep their members active, at home.

Multiple gyms and studios have now converted to online classes and virtual workshops.

Locally, businesses have been making the switch as well, allowing them to also cater to people outside of Simcoe County.

Ashley Baynes is the co-owner of CrossFit Barrie and said even though their workouts at their brick and mortar location used to require many weights and equipment, they have altered their at-home workouts.

"Yes, we won't have the same variety that we can create in the gym with all of the equipment," said Baynes. "But the goal this time is just to allow people to have that outlet and to make sure they're maintaining their health at a time when it's critically important."

Owner of MODO Yoga in Barrie, Rosanna Marioulli, said working out at home can have a lot of benefits, even though she misses going to the studio. But, she says the online classes, through Zoom and Facebook Live, are replicable to what the studio has to offer, and from the comfort of your own home.

"This is a great time to take time for self-care and for workouts at home. It also helps your body's immune system, helps your body feel better, and it's great for your mind," said Marioulli.

Marioulli also said there are a lot of options to choose from with their member package. This member package is available through their website or linked through their Instagram page.

Paula Risiulis, who works at MODO yoga, says as an instructor, it can be difficult not actually seeing people in the class because she alters instructions based on what people are doing. But, she says people still have a good time, and she takes it slow.

Risiulis also highlights the convenience of being able to workout at home.

"It takes up so much less time than going to the gym and driving there and changing and working out. It saves at least half an hour to an hour."

Ann Green, founder of Bliss Ann Green Yoga, said it was devastating when her studio closed, and she had a tough time with the closure. But, online classes online are a way for her to keep in touch with the studio's community and teach her usual courses.

Especially during this time, Green said its extremely important to be vigilant with your mental and physical health. She says it's essential to stay motivated, and moving, which is what her goal is for her members.

"Getting outside for walks, staying healthy and strong and active in your home, making sure that you set times in your day to do that is really important."