

Staff, CTV Barrie





The sun is shining as the mercury rises.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures will rise around the 30C mark and remain there through Friday night, feeling more like the 40s with the humidex.

With a special weather statement in place for most of Southern Ontario, many are looking for ways to beat the heat.

Experts say there are ways to stay cool - and safe - during the heat wave.

Watch for symptoms of heat-related illness, such as rashes, fainting, dizziness, vomiting, and headaches.

Drink lots of water, avoid alcohol, and take breaks from the sun.

This warmer weather brings a reminder from police to never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, even for a few minutes.

Studies show that on a hot day, it can take as little as one hour for the inside temperature of a car to become deadly. Even with a window cracked, and a vehicle parked in the shade, experts say the interior can reach the high-30s (around 100F) on average, with surfaces, like the dashboard and seats becoming hot enough to burn skin. The intense heat can cause heat stroke, dehydration and possible death for young children and pets.