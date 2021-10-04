Keep your golf cart on the course, not on Ontario roads, police say

Barrie, Ont. -

Provincial police remind people to keep golf carts on the fairway and off Ontario roads.

The OPP says golf carts "are not typically equipped to meet the requirements for low-speed vehicles" of the Highway Traffic Act and the Motor Vehicle Act.

The municipalities of Huron-Kinloss in Grey County and Pelee Island are an exception to the rule.

A 10-year pilot project is underway, allowing those municipalities to pass by-laws that can govern golf carts on roads with speed limits up to 50 km/hr.

Anyone caught driving a golf cart on a public road could face several charges, including a minimum fine of $5,000.

Additionally, drivers caught operating a golf cart while impaired by alcohol or drugs could wind up facing charges, whether on or off the fairway.

"If you are considering an alternative form of transportation, please ensure that you know the rules and regulations governing the usage of the vehicle," police stated in a release on Monday.