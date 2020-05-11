BARRIE -- After blanketing parts of southern Ontario with a major snowfall over the weekend, Mother Nature isn't ready to let up just yet.

More wintry weather is on the way with a frost advisory in effect for Simcoe County, York Region and Grey Bruce.

CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby suggests keeping "the shovel on stand-by."

Environment Canada is reporting freezing conditions on Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

The weather agency says the cold temperatures at night will persist for much of the week "as a cold air mass" settles into the area.