Keep a cool head during three-day heat wave across Simcoe County

The next three days call for a/c, a cool swim or a hammock in the shade.

Regardless of your choice of cooling measures, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning cautioning residents of Simcoe County to plan ahead to stay cool.

The warning runs from Wednesday through to Friday for the areas of:

Orillia – Lagoon City - Washago

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus

The national weather agency warns that overexertion will increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke when temperatures are high.

During periods of heat, you should be careful of your health and look for ways to avoid overheating.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids (non-caffeinated). Don't wait until you feel thirsty – that's a sign that your body is already dehydrated.

Stay cool indoors.

Draw blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering homes.

Electric fans provide comfort by increasing evaporation; however, when conditions are extreme, fans will not prevent heat-related illness.

If you must be outside, stay in the shade and wear and reapply sunscreen, a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing.

Keep physical activity to a minimum.

Infants and young children, the frail elderly and people with chronic lung conditions or taking certain prescription drugs are more vulnerable to harm from overheating.

Check-in on family and friends who are more vulnerable to extreme heat's effects to ensure they're staying safe.

For more information about extreme heat, visit the health unit's website or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520.