BARRIE, ONT. -- A Walkerton woman is facing drug and weapons charges after trying to rent a hotel room in Barrie.

Police responded to the hotel Monday after staff became suspicious of the woman attempting to use someone else's credit card to rent a room.

Police spoke to the accused and said they ended up finding 500 grams of crystal meth, a quantity of fentanyl and two prohibited weapons and more than $20,000 cash in her possession.

The 62-year-old is charged with six drug and weapons-related offences.

Police said the street value of the drugs was approximately $50,000.