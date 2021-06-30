Advertisement
Keen-eyed hotel staff help police make drug bust
Barrie police lay drug and weapons charges against a Walkerton woman after hotel staff became suspicious of her behaviour on Mon., June 28, 2021. (Barrie Police/SUBMITTED)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Walkerton woman is facing drug and weapons charges after trying to rent a hotel room in Barrie.
Police responded to the hotel Monday after staff became suspicious of the woman attempting to use someone else's credit card to rent a room.
Police spoke to the accused and said they ended up finding 500 grams of crystal meth, a quantity of fentanyl and two prohibited weapons and more than $20,000 cash in her possession.
The 62-year-old is charged with six drug and weapons-related offences.
Police said the street value of the drugs was approximately $50,000.