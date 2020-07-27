Advertisement
Kayaker rescued from Georgian Bay in Collingwood in critical condition
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 12:35PM EDT
A kayaker was rescued from the water at Sunset Point in Collingwood, Ont., on Sun., July 26, 2020. (Roger Klein/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A man rescued from his overturned kayak on Georgian Bay in Collingwood on Sunday morning remains hospitalized.
Provincial police said the man was pulled from the water by several people and brought back to shore at Sunset Point.
Paramedics performed CPR before rushing him to a local hospital. He was later transferred to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.
Police said he remains in critical condition.