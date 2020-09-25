BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating a bizarre theft after human remains were taken during a mid-day break-in at a Kawartha Lakes home on Thursday afternoon.

Police say someone took several items from the house on Waite Road, including the remains of a deceased family member, which were in a thick cardboard box wrapped in a dark red velvet bag with gold drawstrings.

Police are appealing for information on any suspicious vehicles or people that were in the area of Ballyduff Road and Waite Road between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. yesterday.

Anyone with information or security video is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.