Kawartha Lakes OPP investigate bizarre theft after break-in
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 11:40AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 25, 2020 1:44PM EDT
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating a bizarre theft after human remains were taken during a mid-day break-in at a Kawartha Lakes home on Thursday afternoon.
Police say someone took several items from the house on Waite Road, including the remains of a deceased family member, which were in a thick cardboard box wrapped in a dark red velvet bag with gold drawstrings.
Police are appealing for information on any suspicious vehicles or people that were in the area of Ballyduff Road and Waite Road between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. yesterday.
Anyone with information or security video is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.