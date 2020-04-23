BARRIE -- A 57-year-old Kawartha Lakes man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a senior.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a 911 call at a Valley Road home on Tuesday.

Officers say they arrived to find the body of the 73-year-old male victim outside the residence.

Details of exactly what happened or how the victim died have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Kawartha Lakes OPP.