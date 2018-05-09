Featured
Kawartha Lakes man charged in child pornography probe
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 3:25PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 9, 2018 3:38PM EDT
A Kawartha Lakes man has been charged after a lengthy child pornography investigation.
The OPP executed a search warrant at an Omemee home on Wednesday, as part of a two-month long probe. A computer and other items were taken during the search.
The 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.
The accused will appear in court at a future date.