A Kawartha Lakes man has been charged after a lengthy child pornography investigation.

The OPP executed a search warrant at an Omemee home on Wednesday, as part of a two-month long probe. A computer and other items were taken during the search.

The 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.