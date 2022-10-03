Kawartha Lakes crash sends two people to hospital

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | North Korea fires missile over Japan

North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.

Reports: Migrant flights' mysterious recruiter identified

The mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio has been identified by several media outlets as a former combat medic and U.S. Army counterintelligence agent living in Tampa.

Freeland peppered with affordability questions, as MPs set to swiftly pass GST boost

Appearing before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government's response to Canadians' affordability concerns as 'focused' and fiscally responsible. With the passage of the GST rebate-boosting bill through the House all but a foregone conclusion, Freeland was peppered with questions from opposition MPs on a range of topics, including inflation.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver