HUNTSVILLE -- Karin Terziano is officially the mayor of Huntsville after council voted to appoint her to the town's top job at its meeting Tuesday morning.

"It's an honour and a privilege to assume the head of council," said Terziano after taking the oath of office. "I'm grateful for this opportunity to serve the community and will make one promise, and that is to do my best for the residents and the future of Muskoka.

Terziano succeeds Scott Aitchison, who was elected as the Conservative MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka in October's federal election.

Terziano has sat on Huntsville council for nine years, representing Ward One and as Deputy Mayor. She has been serving acting mayor since Aitchison started campaigning for the federal election.

In her brief remarks, Terziano said she intends to continue the strategic plan council agreed to under Aitchison's leadership.

"We have a strategic plan in place, and while its fluid, we will tweak it here and there - it's a great road map for our future," Terziano said.

Aitchison attended today's council meeting and presented Terziano with the chain of office.

"She is a passionate advocate for the community, and she has a very critical mind and is probably the most well prepared researched members of council I've ever worked with," he told CTV News.

Council opted to appoint a current member of council instead of holding a by-election, which was estimated to cost more than $107,000.

Terziano was the only member of council who made a bid for the mayor's job.

With the appointment now complete, there is still one vacant seat at the council table. Councillors will vote tonight to declare the ward one seat vacant and will have 60 days to fill the seat either by appointment or by-election.