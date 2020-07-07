Advertisement
K9 unit tracks Midland man accused of early morning armed robbery at Tim Hortons
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 2:43PM EDT
A Tim Hortons in Penetanguishene, Ont., was the scene of an alleged armed robbery on Tues., July 7, 2020. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 41-year-old man is facing charges after a robbery at a Tim Hortons early Tuesday morning in Penetanguishene.
Police said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at the store on Main Street.
They allege the man threatened a staff member with a weapon and demanded cash before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money and a bag of personal items belonging to the employee.
Police said the OPP K9 unit found the man after he was seen running into a bush area off Highway 93.
The Midland man faces multiple charges, including armed robbery and uttering threats.