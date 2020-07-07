BARRIE, ONT. -- A 41-year-old man is facing charges after a robbery at a Tim Hortons early Tuesday morning in Penetanguishene.

Police said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at the store on Main Street.

They allege the man threatened a staff member with a weapon and demanded cash before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money and a bag of personal items belonging to the employee.

Police said the OPP K9 unit found the man after he was seen running into a bush area off Highway 93.

The Midland man faces multiple charges, including armed robbery and uttering threats.