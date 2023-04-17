K9 unit tracks break-in suspect to Bradford residence

South Simcoe police charged a local man following a break-in at a Holland Street business in Bradford.

Police closed Holland Street East between Barrie, Simcoe and Nelson streets for the investigation early Monday morning and said a K9 unit tracked the suspect to a residence, where he was placed under arrest.

Holland Street East has since reopened.

The 36-year-old man is charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, and possession of stolen property.

He was released from police custody with a future court date to answer to the charges.