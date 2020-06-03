BARRIE, ONT. -- A police dog was used to help officers track down a 16-year-old boy accused of several offences in Innisfil on Tuesday evening.

South Simcoe Police say the young driver was in the area of Webster Boulevard and 7th Line when officers tried to pull over his vehicle after receiving a complaint.

They allege the Innisfil teen sped away from the officers through a crowded neighbourhood.

Police say they didn't pursue the boy for safety reasons, but that witnesses helped them locate the abandoned vehicle.

Officers and the K9 unit located and arrested the teen after they say he ran into a wooded area.

The boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with several offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle.