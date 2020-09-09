BARRIE, ONT. -- A Penetanguishene man faces multiple charges for taking off after rolling a vehicle on Highway 400 in Severn Township.

Police say the 23-year-old driver crashed the vehicle near Port Severn Road on Saturday afternoon, causing it to rollover. They say he ran into the bushes before police arrived.

Police say a child in the vehicle was rushed to a Toronto-area hospital as a precaution, and another passenger went to a Midland hospital.

The K9 unit and other officers found and arrested the driver a short time later.

The accused is charged with dangerous operation, failure to stop after an accident, obstructing police and driving while suspended.

He was released with a future court date.