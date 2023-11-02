Jury deliberations into the case of a Newmarket woman accused in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 27-year-old Springwater man more than five years ago got underway Thursday.

Maimuna Baldeh is charged with failing to stop at an accident causing death after hitting Dominik Adamek and driving off on May 5, 2018.

Adamek had been walking along a dark Wilson Road after being dropped off in the early morning hours by an Uber just 2.5 kilometres from his home.

His body was discovered in a farmer's field, having suffered multiple blunt force trauma.

Baldeh was arrested nine months after the deadly collision.

The 35-year-old woman told the court she never knew she had hit someone, testifying she believed something fell off the truck travelling ahead of her, striking her windshield.

The Crown argued Baldeh had to have seen the man when she struck him.

"It defies logic and common sense that Ms. Baldeh, she could see the truck in front of her but could not see the person in the laneway in front of her," the Crown stated during closing submissions on Wednesday.

"When Ms. Baldeh hit Mr. Adamek with her bumper, her headlights would've illuminated him at the front end of her hood," the Crown said.

The defence told the jury Baldeh didn't try to conceal her actions, noting how she kept body shop invoices, adding, "This is not an action of somebody who knew she hit someone or is trying to avoid detection."

The jury is now sequestered and has been deliberating since noon Thursday, tasked with deciding whether Baldeh was aware she had struck Adamek with her car, subsequently ending his life.