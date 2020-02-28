BARRIE -- The jury is now deliberating over the fate of two men charged with the murder of Joseph Simonds.

Back in June of 2017, Joseph Simonds was shot near his home in Orillia. He later died in hospital.

Three people were charged with first-degree murder, but one of them, Sonny Brokenshire, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy to murder in exchange for testifying against the other two accused.

Police have identified the men as Martin Forget and Brian Quesnel.

During the trial, the crown argued Quesnel carried the gun and that the shooting was based on careful planning from both Quesnel and Forget.

Brokenshire testified that he was there the night of the shooting and that Forget, and Quesnel intended to kill Simonds.

But both defence lawyers criticized Brokenshire's testimony bringing up his plea deal, arguing he wasn't a credible witness.

Martin Forget's lawyer also argued there was no forensic evidence linking his client to the shooting.

Friday the jury was charged or given instructions from the judge.

The jury is now in deliberations, and CTV News has been told it could last until 9:30 p.m. Friday.