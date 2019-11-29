BARRIE -- Barrie's Downtown Countdown will ring in the New Year with a great line-up on Dec. 31.

This year's entertainment includes Canadian band The Trews, singer-songwriter Craig Cardiff and The Hillbirds, an indie/folk/pop band from Barrie.

Family favourites Splash 'n Boots will help the little ones to ring in 2020. The Juno award-winning duo will perform at 7 p.m. with early celebrations for the young and young at heart.

The free event also includes skating at the City Hall rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, family-fun events, street performers, food vendors and two fireworks displays.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. outside City Hall in downtown Barrie.