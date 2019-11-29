Juno award-winning duo Splash 'n Boots will ring in 2020 at Barrie's Downtown Countdown
Splash'n Boots on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Winnipeg, Sunday, March 30, 2014. (John Woods / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
BARRIE -- Barrie's Downtown Countdown will ring in the New Year with a great line-up on Dec. 31.
This year's entertainment includes Canadian band The Trews, singer-songwriter Craig Cardiff and The Hillbirds, an indie/folk/pop band from Barrie.
Family favourites Splash 'n Boots will help the little ones to ring in 2020. The Juno award-winning duo will perform at 7 p.m. with early celebrations for the young and young at heart.
The free event also includes skating at the City Hall rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, family-fun events, street performers, food vendors and two fireworks displays.
The fun starts at 6 p.m. outside City Hall in downtown Barrie.