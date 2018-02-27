

CTV Barrie





Collingwood is requesting a judicial review into the 2012 sale of the town's power utility.

On Monday night, councillors voted five to one to get the ball rolling on an inquiry into the sale of half of Collus to PowerStream.

The town had met with a lawyer William McDowell, who was asked in august of 2015 to start review the documents related to the sale.

McDowell made a presentation to council on Monday night, where he said there was a lack of transparency concerning the process that led to the 2012 sale.

Councillors decided a judicial inquiry will be the most effective way to answer questions raised about the transaction.

A letter from the town will now go to an Ontario’s chief justice, who will choose a judge.

The hearing would likely not start until 2019.