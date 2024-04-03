Job fair for professional & aspiring drivers planned to address labour shortage

A job fair for existing drivers looking for work and those just starting their professional driving careers is planned for next week in Barrie to address the labour shortage in the commercial trucking and driver industry.

The City of Barrie and the County of Simcoe will host the event on Wed., April 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Allandale Recreational Centre on Bayview Drive.

The job fair aims to connect industry employers with individuals seeking work in public transit, delivery and commercial truck driving.

"This event presents great opportunities to connect area companies to jobseekers and increase awareness of available training, resources, and career pathways," stated Nancy Huether, director of economic development and airport services with the County of Simcoe.

Employers participating in the April 10 job fair include:

Attendees aren't required to register to attend the Commercial Trucking and Driver Job Fair.