Jewelry thieves use distraction tactics to steal from unsuspecting victims

Police urge residents to be cautious around strangers after several reports of distraction thefts involving suspects stealing jewelry from unsuspecting victims.

York Regional Police say there have been calls about these types of thefts involving a male driver and a woman in the passenger seat who engages with their intended victim.

Police say the suspects typically target seniors who are alone and wearing jewelry.

"One suspect will either entice the victim to come close to the vehicle to ask a question or will come out of the car to speak with the victim," police stated in a release. "The suspect will thank the victim by offering a gift and, in some cases, money. During this brief interaction, the suspect is able to remove the piece of jewelry from the victim and leaves the scene."

Police say to be cautious of strangers, be aware of your belongings at all times, and report suspicious people or activities to the authorities immediately.

"Criminals are opportunists. Do not give them the opportunity to make you a victim of crime," the police service added.