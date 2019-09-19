This has been a tough year and a half, dealing with the breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgeries.

Your support and concern have touched me greatly.

I can’t begin to tell you how much your kind words and prayers have helped.

I will be on medical leave again to have more surgery, but I am healthy and feeling good.

I’m not away because of another diagnosis, thankfully. This is all just part of the recovery process.

I don’t know when I will return, but I look forward to being back in your homes again as soon as I am able.

I wish you all well in your own health journey.

Best Wishes,

Jayne