Flurries, blowing snow, cold temperatures, Thursday brings with it a real taste of winter.

According to Environment Canada, the flurries will taper off later this evening with northerly winds gusting to 40km/hr and a low of minus 18 overnight.

The weather agency forecasts temperatures will remain well below the freezing mark through the weekend and into next week.

Expect the flurries to pick up again overnight on Friday. By morning temperatures will reach minus 28 with the wind-chill.