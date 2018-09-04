

CTV Barrie





The annual Jakestock fundraiser BBQ at the Gilford Community Hall over the weekend was a huge success.

The event started 29 years ago as a backyard party to raise money for local charities.

Through the years, it has transitioned to keeping the Gilford Community Hall’s doors open.

The survival of the hall depends on this fundraiser and a couple of other events throughout the year.

This year more than two hundred people turned out for the live music and family-friendly fun.

The event raised approximately $3,800.

The community hall dates back to 1873 and has been run by volunteers since 1932.