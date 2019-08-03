

CTV Barrie





Its one of the Simcoe County's biggest fundraisers and it's having its largest year yet, and it's only just begun.

Saturday kicked off the first full day for the annual Kempenfest in Barrie, and now that construction on the waterfront has completed, organizers say it's bigger than ever.

"This year we have full use of the park back, and it is just amazing," said Kempenfest General Manager Louise Jackson.

Which means more room for more rides.

"We wait all summer to get here, this is the kick-off to our fall season so its amazing," says Chris Patrie with Robertson Amusements, "you get a quarter-million people through here, and it's all families."

The long-weekend festival is known for its energy and its support for the community; raising approximately $10 million since it began 49 years ago for local charities.

Showcasing more than 350 exhibitors, it's North America's largest outdoor arts and crafts festival and its listed as a top 100 event by Festivals and Events Ontario.

Plus, don't forget the music.

This year, the event will host 80s rock band Loverboy, Juno Award-winning country star Jess Moskaluke, and Midland rock band, The Martels.