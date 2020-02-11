BARRIE -- Talk of the flu season has taken a backseat since the coronavirus outbreak began in December.

"Truly, the risk is much higher for any one of us to get the flu versus the coronavirus at this time," said Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Colin Lee.

Dr. Lee adds that the flu should not be taken lightly. "It's not a cold. It will bring a healthy person down and out for about a week."

In Simcoe Muskoka, there have been 50 confirmed cases of influenza this week alone.

Health officials say there has been an unusual overlap between both the 'A' and 'B' strain of influenza this season; however, the numbers of flu cases are in line with previous years.

Dr. Lee said predicting the specific immunization for a particular seasons' flu strain can be a bit of a guessing game, but this year's vaccine has had a good success rate. "They predict six months in advance, and this year I think, by and large, they have predicted correctly, so that's probably a reason why we are now seeing a steeper decline."

Dr. Lee said your best defence with any virus is the same: frequent handwashing to avoid the spread of germs.

Those most at risk include the elderly, young children and people with compromised immune systems.