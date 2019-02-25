

CTV News





Snow squalls, slippery roads, and blowing snow wreaked havoc for Monday-morning commuters throughout Simcoe County.



According to Environment Canada, blizzard and wind warnings were in effect for most of the region, adding cautions for drivers to the likelihood of poor visibility.



“It was treacherous whiteout conditions, icy roads, zero visibility,” said a driver, “I'm a pretty experienced driver, but it was a bit scary at certain points.”



Emergency crews responded to numerous crashes caused by high winds and blowing snow; including jackknifed tractor trailers and a multiple car crash on Highway 11 near Washago.



“Around 10:00 a.m., there was a collision involving 27 vehicles here on the southbound lanes on Highway 11, south of Washago, but north of Orillia,” said OPP Sgt. Jason Folz.



According to police, no serious injuries were reported in the collision, but the highway was closed for several hours.



“The wind is the factor today,” said Folz.



“It is blowing what little snow we do have around. Its complete whiteouts and very difficult to see and drive and navigate.”



Another multi-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 400 near Highway 12 near Waubashene.



The area of the highway was also closed. There were no serious injuries, police said.