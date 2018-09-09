

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press





Stephen Forsey always went big, once even cooking everything in the family fridge for his daughter's birthday party that had 10 people.

Family always came first for Forsey, and many of them gathered Sunday in the national capital as the gregarious father and husband was among 67 firefighters whose names were added to a national memorial.

A large crowd of firefighters and their families from all over the country packed the memorial near Ottawa's downtown core, forcing some in the back to stand on tree planters to get a view of the ceremony. Ten families, including Forsey's, received a ceremonial helmet as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood to their left.

The memorial has 1,411 names of firefighters who have died since 1848.

Forsey was among the firefighters from Ontario singled out in the prime minister's speech at the 15th annual memorial event.

Trudeau said the firefighters he has spoken with casually talk about saving lives as just a regular day on the job. He said country's fire departments answer pleas for help without hesitation, no matter how dangerous the call.