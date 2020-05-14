BARRIE -- One of Simcoe County's biggest fundraising events has been postponed.

This summer would mark the 50th year Kempenfest would grace Barrie's waterfront, but because of COVID-19, the popular festival won't be happening.

Still, organizers of the event hope to be able to celebrate its milestone.

"It's our 50th anniversary this year, and we want to keep the spirit of Kempenfest alive," says Kempenfest general manager Louise Jackson.

"It was a really tough decision as we recognize the economic impact to our local artists and to our service groups and not-for-profit community organizations," Jackson adds.

Kempenfest is North America's largest outdoor arts and crafts festival, showcasing hundreds of exhibitors and various musicians.

Jackson says it was a heartbreaking decision to have to suspend the event.

"We have provided over $10 million over 49 years back into the community, and we really struggled with what it meant to not have the festival this year."

Kempenfest's general manager says organizers have something up their sleeves for this summer, even without the festival, to help support the artists and local organizations.

"We are working on a plan as to what that will look," she says.

Kempenfest will return to the Barrie waterfront next summer.