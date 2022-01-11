'It's time for some bolder steps': City of Barrie tackles affordable housing issue

Barrie city councillors endorsed a final report on housing affordability at Monday night's general meeting.

The task force was made up of city staff and community representatives and took seven months to draft by analyzing what is needed to establish access to affordable living in Barrie.

The report highlighted two key issues as factors limiting supply, which included land availability and funding for supportive and subsidized housing.

"Were concerned in general about the next generation not being able to afford to own or rent in Barrie, and its time for some bolder steps," said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Some of the recommendations include offering public land to non-profit and charitable housing providers and builders, looking at tiny home building options, and implementing a dedicated city planner to oversee Barrie's affordable housing strategy for the years to come.

"This task force came up with an action plan that has some steps to grow the supply of purpose-built rental housing in Barrie, and that is something we have always been particularly short on," Lehman said.

Barrie city councillors are expected to provide final approval at next week's meeting.