'It's the time:' Medical expert supports Ontario's move to lift restrictions
On Monday, the Ontario government announced it was lifting restrictions on several businesses ahead of schedule, a move Dr. Sohail Gandhi said he supports.
"I absolutely believe it's the time to start easing the restrictions. I think the numbers justify it," the Stayner doctor and former president of the Ontario Medical Association said.
Starting Thursday, the province will increase indoor limits on social gatherings to 50 and bump outdoor limits to 100.
Capacity limits where proof of vaccination is required, including but not limited to restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas, and casinos, will be removed.
While the province said it would scrap the vaccine certificate program in March, Dr. Gandhi argued it's pointless to continue.
"There's really no reason to carry it on for another couple of weeks."
While Dr. Gandhi continues to focus on hospitalization numbers, businesses welcome the easing measures.
"How could you not be happy?" John Tselikis owns Theo's Eatery in Orillia and said after five decades in the restaurant business, he is hopeful he can convince his staff that it's time to return to work.
"Before the pandemic, we had almost 65 staff, open seven days a week. Now we're down to about 45 staff, maybe 50."
Tselikis said the lockdowns and capacity limitations forced him to close his restaurant on Sundays and Mondays.
"Which is unprecedented for us and for most restaurants."
And it's not just business owners applauding the news that measures are lifting, customers are ready to get back to enjoying the things they once took for granted, like breakfast at their favourite spot.
"I'm really looking forward to this," said Barrie resident Karen Wilkinson as she sat for a meal at a restaurant.
Dr. Gandhi said while COVID-19 isn't going away, the focus now is on learning to live with the virus.
"I think we need to remind ourselves to the fact that COVID will always be around, and we need to figure out a way to live a normal life even though there will be a low level of COVID in our air."
ONTARIO MOVES TO NEXT REOPENING PHASE
Starting Feb. 17, the province will move to the next phase of its reopening plan, which includes lifting the measures mentioned above, plus:
- Allowing 50 per cent of usual seating at sports arenas, concert venues and theatres;
- Increasing capacity limits to 25 per cent in remaining high-risk settings that require proof of vaccination, including nightclubs, restaurants that have a dance floor;
- Increasing capacity limits for indoor weddings, funerals, religious services, rites or ceremonies.
EFFECTIVE MARCH 1
The province announced it would remove capacity limits on all remaining indoor public settings and end the vaccination certificate program that requires proof of vaccine status to be provided to enter certain indoor settings.
However, business owners and public health units may choose to continue to require proof of vaccination despite the province lifting the measure.
With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides
Barrie Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Messy, hazardous weather on the way for parts of Simcoe County
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
NEW | 'Work begins now': Feds outline next steps, rationale for Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital.
Feds bringing emergency declaration to Parliament 'imminently'
The federal Liberal minority government is planning to bring the emergency declaration motion before Parliament 'imminently,' says Government House Leader Mark Holland.
Protesters clear Coutts, Alta., highway after weapons seized; Emergencies Act invoked
Trucks, tractors and trailers cleared a highway in Coutts, Alta., after RCMP seized a large cache of weapons and arrested multiple individuals, in a move the same day the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to protests and blockades across the country.
Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of tomorrow.
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 unmarked gravesites on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Cyberattacks hit Ukrainian government sites, major banks
A series of cyberattacks on Tuesday knocked the websites of Ukrainian government offices and major banks offline, Ukrainian authorities said, attacks that came amid strong tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Relatives of Nova Scotia mass shooting victims feel 'deep discouragement' with inquiry
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives is facing intense criticism from victims' relatives one week before the proceedings are to begin.
-
Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism and imagery
New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism is calling the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest that began Friday in Fredericton a cover for a movement that is anti-government, anti-pluralist and right-wing.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of tomorrow.
-
Accused in attempted murder of Montreal police officer cleared to stand trial
The Montreal man accused of shooting and injuring an SPVM police officer a year ago in Parc-Extension, and then killing a cellmate after his arrest, was deemed fit to stand trial at the Montreal courthouse Tuesday morning.
-
Montreal police spotted with 'Thin Blue Line' patches at convoy demonstration
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were spotted on Saturday with 'Thin Blue Line' patches on their uniform, again calling into question the force's dress code policy.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police board holding special meeting on trucker protest
As the Freedom Convoy protest reaches its 19th day, Ottawa's police services board is holding a special meeting following the prime minister's invocation of the Emergencies Act.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Toronto
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | How do Ontario police forces operate and who commands them?
As protests stretch into their third week in the nation's capital, police response has drawn considerable criticism. Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson have maintained that, as elected officials, they cannot direct police. So, if politicians don't have a hand in policing, who commands Ontario police forces?
-
Ford urges Trudeau to make ‘targeted’ use of Emergencies Act to clear protesters
Premier Doug Ford urged the federal government to take an “extremely targeted” approach to the newly invoked Emergencies Act and extinguish the ongoing occupation of the nation’s capital in the next few days.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19; 79 in hospital
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as hospitalizations rose to 79.
-
Third doses available for 12 to 17 age group on Friday
All youth 12 to 17 years old will be eligible for their third dose on Friday.
-
$30 million Breslau overpass project gets split vote from council, decision deferred months
Woolwich Township council is at odds over a proposed $30 million dollar plan meant to bring together communities in Breslau.
London
-
Special Weather Statement Issued, messy mix of weather on the way
Sunshine continued Tuesday in southern Ontario as high pressure held over the region.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
Elderly resident airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after rescue from house fire by OPP officer
An OPP officer rescued an elderly person from a house fire in Norfolk County over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
-
Elliot Lake mayor says opposition to golf course sale rooted in online misinformation
Elliot Lake Mayor Dan Marchisella said this week that opposition to the sale of the city-owned golf course was rooted in misinformation spread online.
-
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
Windsor
-
Woman in 70s dies, 48 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 72 new high risk cases and 48 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
-
Traffic woes persist due to Windsor protest prevention measures
Windsor police have not indicated a timeline for reopening roads surrounding Huron Church and the Ambassador Bridge as measures remain in place to prevent future protests.
-
WECHU looks for provincial guidance on vaccine passport removal
The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex is looking for provincial guidance for reducing COVID-19 transmission when the vaccine passport requirements are removed.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Calgary will end its masking bylaw when Alberta removes provincial mandate
Calgary councillors have voted to repeal the city's face covering bylaw, meaning it will be officially lifted when the province ends its Alberta-wide mandate.
-
Blockade ends at Alberta U.S. border crossing after more than two weeks
Trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring have rolled out of a southern Alberta town, ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 unmarked gravesites on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Remai Modern to offer free admission for youth
Remai Modern is dropping admission fees for anyone under 18.
-
Fire-damaged Saskatoon motel torn down
A Saskatoon motel badly damaged in a fire that happened nearly two years ago has been torn down.
Edmonton
-
Blockade ends at Alberta U.S. border crossing after more than two weeks
Trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring have rolled out of a southern Alberta town, ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks.
-
Woman, 3 children needed police rescue after getting lost in Elk Island
A family needed to be rescued after getting lost in Elk Island National Park on Saturday, police say.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PT
LIVE @ 1:30 PT | COVID-19 restrictions: B.C. lifting capacity limits, reopening bars and allowing dancing, sources say
The B.C. government is preparing to lift capacity limits on indoor seated venues, reopen bars and nightclubs, and allow dancing again, CTV News has learned.
-
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
-
Service resumes at B.C. border crossing, a dozen people arrested
Service has resumed at a B.C. border crossing where access was blocked by protesters for several days.