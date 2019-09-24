Dayna Reid has been singing from the time she could talk, and now the Elmvale woman hopes to dedicate her life to helping others through song.

And music isn't her only passion; Dayna also works with children with autism. "I love it. It's super rewarding."

The 21-year-old woman says her younger brother Ben is the inspiration behind her specialized line of work. "I really look up to Ben a lot. He's shown me not to care about what other people think."

Ben was diagnosed with severe autism at a young age, and even though the 17-year-old is non-verbal, Dayna says he has helped her learn some valuable lessons. "He's shown me to take what life gives you and make the best of it and have fun no matter what."

For Dayna, that means finally taking the time to get serious about her music.

"I want to find a way to give back by doing music somehow... that's my main goal in life."

Dayna recently won the top prize at the Magna Hoedown country music singing competition held in Aurora. She beat out aspiring singers from all across Ontario in the emerging artist showdown for a $25,000 prize.

Dayna Reid's musical journey will take her to the Small Halls Festival in Brentwood on October 5, and the Elmvale Fall Fair on October 11.