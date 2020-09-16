ALLISTON, ONT. -- Members of the Ontario Conservative Caucus made pit stops across the region on Wednesday for their annual retreat.

Simcoe-Grey MP Terry Dowdall said the team visited several different businesses, including both industrial and agricultural.

"The agricultural businesses that we have seen seem to have issues with consistency and supports for their products," Dowdall said. "The industrial side, they are worried about reciprocity, and we just want to make sure that all of us do our part to make sure we can keep jobs here in Simcoe-Grey, Ontario and Canada."

The last stop of the tour was at Beatties Distillery in Alliston. The distillery has produced everything from potato vodka to gin and spirits.

Back in March, it switched production to hand sanitizer to help combat the coronavirus.

Ontario Conservative Caucus Chair Scot Davidson said these stops are crucial to understanding how they can help.

"It's really important, especially in these times. People haven't been together since March 17th when we were sent home from the House of Commons, so it's important to reconnect and get together," Davidson said. "Actually talk with constituents, talk with people in our riding and go out and see some great projects that are happening and what people are doing in COVID-19, and how things are affecting small businesses."

The caucus has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening to discuss everything they have learned during the tour of the region.