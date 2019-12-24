ORILLIA -- A sensory-friendly grocery store in the Sunshine City is here to stay.

For two hours every Tuesday, the Orillia Foodland has been reducing the lights and sounds, offering a more inclusive, sensory-friendly atmosphere for its customers, including some of who may have specific needs.

"I thought to myself, you know this for me would provide that environment for people way beyond autism, like social anxiety, people with depression," says Lori Foster, the owner of Orillia Foodland, "people who just want to come and have a space that's quiet and it's not hard for us to do," Lori said.

Owners Lori and her husband, Max Foster, were introduced to the concept at a Sobey's conference several months ago and thought it would be interesting to try it out at their store.

"Some of the lights are turned off; the PA system is not used; shopping carts are not collected inside. We also have the sound of the product scanners turned off, and staff are asked to keep noise levels down," Lori said.

The program has been in effect for seven weeks, and so far, it's received a lot of positive feedback.

"It's more peaceful, the less noise, the better," says shopper Karen Cormier, "I think that would be the same for other seniors."

Sensory shopping is open every Tuesday, from 7 to 9 p.m.