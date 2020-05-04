BARRIE -- One song has struck a chord with thousands during challenging times when a message of hope can mean so much.

Canadian country singer and radio personality Jason McCoy wrote the song 'We Are One' to unite others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ballad with lyrics about being united and overcoming this time together has garnered over 36-thousand views in just two weeks.

The Pure Country 106-morning co-host says the song is doing exactly what it was meant to do.

"It's amazing. We have had people submit remixes from China, from Ukraine, from just down the road," McCoy says. "I mean, it's kinda doing what we hope it would, and that's bringing people together."

All proceeds from 'We Are One' goes toward The Red Cross COVID-19 Relief Efforts, including international Red Cross and Global Citizen.